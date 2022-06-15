Hyundai Steel develops high-quality alloy steel for electric vehicles

Wednesday, 15 June 2022 12:16:21 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

South Korean steelmaker Hyundai Steel has announced that it has developed a high-quality alloy steel that helps reduce noise in electric vehicles.

With the product in question, electric vehicle manufacturers will be able to reduce the noise of reduction gears during gear shifts and provide a quieter driving experience. In addition, the durability of reduction gears has been improved twofold thanks to the new technology.

Hyundai Steel has joined forces with South Korean automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia to plan development and produce a prototype, SteelOrbis understands.

With auto companies all over the world targeting carbon neutrality and growth in the electric vehicle market, the demand for electric vehicle parts is expected to increase.