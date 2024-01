Tuesday, 09 January 2024 10:56:22 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Hunan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Hunan Iron and Steel Group and Shanxi Province-based Chinese coking plant Shanxi Coking Coal Group inked a strategic cooperative agreement on January 5, as reported by Shanxi Coking Coal.

Accordingly, both parties will give each other the most preferential treatment in the procurement and sales of coal, coke and finished steel., and will implement a comprehensive strategic cooperation.