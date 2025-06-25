Hubei Shunle sets new world record with EAF Quantum furnace efficiency

Chinese steel producer Hubei Shunle has reached a new technological milestone at its facility in Hubei Province, setting a global record of 50 heats per day with its EAF Quantum furnaces supplied by UK-based Primetals Technologies. This breakthrough not only elevates operational performance but also drastically reduces energy consumption and carbon emissions - a major step forward for sustainable steel production.

Cutting-edge technology enables faster and cleaner production

The two EAF Quantum furnaces have enabled the plant to dramatically optimize tap-to-tap times, consistently delivering under 28 minutes per heat. During high-demand periods, power-on times are around 25 minutes, while power-off periods are kept to just three minutes, allowing for seamless and rapid production cycles.

Lower energy use, lower emissions

The operational efficiency of Hubei Shunle’s EAF Quantum electric arc furnaces is demonstrated through outstanding energy and resource metrics. Each metric ton of steel produced consumes less than 312 kilowatt-hours of electricity, significantly improving energy efficiency in steelmaking. Oxygen consumption is also optimized, staying below 24 cubic meters per metric ton, which contributes to lower operational costs. With an annual output capacity of 2 million metric tons of high-strength rebar, the facility stands out as a benchmark for high-volume, low-emission production. A key feature enhancing environmental performance is the off-gas preheating system, which reduces both energy use and CO₂ emissions in electric steelmaking by using waste heat to preheat scrap metal before melting.