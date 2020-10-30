﻿
English
Hoa Phat commissions convertor meltshops supplied by SMS group

Friday, 30 October 2020 12:12:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

German plantmaker SMS group has announced that Vietnam-based steel producer Hoa Phat Group has commissioned two converter meltshops of a total of four supplied by SMS Group, including environmental technology. With remote support from SMS group, commissioning went smoothly despite travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. The two converter meltshops commissioned are designed for an annual production of four million mt of liquid steel.

SMS group has in total supplied four 120-ton BOF converters. All four of the converters are equipped with an SMS group-designed primary gas dedusting plant which uses dry electrostatic precipitators.

The new meltshops are part of an expansion program implemented in the Dung Quat Economic Zone close to Da Nang.


Tags: steelmaking  Viet Nam  Southeast Asia  Coronavirus


