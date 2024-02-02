﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Heavy truck sales in China up 54 percent in January

Friday, 02 February 2024 10:00:19 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In January this year, heavy truck sales in China are estimated to have totaled 80,000 units, up 54 percent month on month, while up 64 percent year on year, according to the data issued by cvworld.cn, a Chinese auto industry information service provider. 

China’s overseas export sales of heavy trucks continue to grow in January, with the estimated growth reaching 30 percent.

Though China’s heavy truck sales in January performed well, market analysts said the first three months will be vitally important due to the negative impact of the approaching Chinese New Year holiday (February 9-16).


Tags: China Southeast Asia 

Similar articles

Average new house prices in 100 Chinese cities up 0.15% in January

02 Feb | Steel News

Ex-Asia wire rod prices soften as some mills try to accelerate sales

01 Feb | Longs and Billet

Chinese HDG export prices unchanged despite fall in local and futures prices

01 Feb | Flats and Slab

Mood deteriorates in SE Asia’s import billet market amid drop in China

01 Feb | Longs and Billet

Vietnam’s HRC import prices stable at high levels, customers still cut bids

26 Jan | Flats and Slab

Chinese domestic PPGI prices continue their downtrend

26 Jan | Flats and Slab

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - January 26, 2024

26 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Asia wire rod prices down slightly, but local Chinese rebound to provide support

25 Jan | Longs and Billet

Billet prices in SE Asia rebound again despite minimal activity

25 Jan | Longs and Billet

Asian wire rod still under pressure with deals in SE Asia, Chinese market fluctuates in narrow range

18 Jan | Longs and Billet