Heavy truck sales in China up 54 percent in January

Friday, 02 February 2024 10:00:19 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In January this year, heavy truck sales in China are estimated to have totaled 80,000 units, up 54 percent month on month, while up 64 percent year on year, according to the data issued by cvworld.cn, a Chinese auto industry information service provider.

China’s overseas export sales of heavy trucks continue to grow in January, with the estimated growth reaching 30 percent.

Though China’s heavy truck sales in January performed well, market analysts said the first three months will be vitally important due to the negative impact of the approaching Chinese New Year holiday (February 9-16).