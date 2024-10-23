Green Steel of WA orders hydrogen-based rolling mill from Danieli

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that Australia-based steelmaker Green Steel of WA has ordered a rolling mill for its green steel facility in Western Australia.

Accordingly, Danieli will supply a rolling mill with a production capacity of 600,000 mt per year that will be powered by 100 percent hydrogen, eliminating reliance on fossil fuels and cutting nitrogen oxide emissions. Moreover, the mill will produce rebar with diameters of 10-50 mm and spooled coils with diameters of 8-32 mm, primarily for the Australian construction industry.