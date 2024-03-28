Global DRI output up 7.6 percent in February

Thursday, 28 March 2024 13:35:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the World Steel Association (worldsteel), global direct reduced iron (DRI) production in the 13 countries accounting for approximately 91.4 percent of total world DRI production in 2023 amounted to 8.59 million metric tons in February this year, decreasing by 11.2 percent month on month and rising by 7.6 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, world DRI output came to 18.27 million metric tons in the January-February period of this year, increasing by 13.5 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2023.

The worldsteel data show that India was the largest DRI producer among the countries surveyed in February this year. India’s DRI output amounted to 4.25 million metric tons in the given month. India was followed by Iran, Russia and Saudi Arabia in February, with outputs of 1.44 million mt, 625,000 mt and 564,000 mt respectively.