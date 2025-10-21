Germany’s Siemens Mobility partners with Voestalpine to expand use of green steel in rail production

Siemens Mobility, the rail transport division of German technology group Siemens, has announced a new partnership with Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine AG to expand the use of carbon-reduced green steel in its rail vehicle production.

Under the agreement, approximately one-fifth of the steel supplied in 2025 will come from Voestalpine’s Greentec steel, with an option to increase supply over the following three years.

This purchase builds on the “Green Steel for Bogies” pilot project launched in 2022 at Siemens Mobility’s global competence center for bogies in Graz, where around 3,000 bogies are produced annually using an increasing share of carbon-reduced steel.

Integrating green steel into rail manufacturing

Voestalpine’s Greentec steel is produced at the company’s Linz site via a carbon-optimized production route, achieving up to 70 percent lower carbon emissions compared to conventional steelmaking.

Siemens Mobility already uses carbon-reduced steel in bogies, locomotives and passenger coaches, and plans to steadily expand this share across its production lines.

The new supply agreement directly supports Siemens Mobility’s sustainability strategy, which targets a 90 percent reduction in CO₂e emissions across its operations by 2030 and net-zero emissions throughout its value chain by 2050.