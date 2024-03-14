﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Germany’s Klöckner registers net loss in 2023, expects recovery in 2024

Thursday, 14 March 2024 12:05:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Klöckner & Co., a Germany-based producer and distributor of steel and non-ferrous metals, has announced its financial results for 2023.

Accordingly, in the given year, the company posted a net loss of €190 million, compared to a net income of €259 million in 2022, mainly due to value losses with regard to the sale of commodity distribution businesses in Europe, while its EBITDA was €190 million, decreasing by 53.3 percent year on year.

Klöckner expanded its Nexigen® product and service portfolio in the given year and managed to cut its carbon emissions by 52 percent compared to 2019. In addition, after completing the acquisition of National Material of Mexico, one of the largest steel service centers in Mexico, through its US subsidiary, automotive and industrial customers have ordered significantly larger volumes as a result of the expanded product and service portfolio.

The company expects stronger demand in Europe and North America this year since market conditions are returning to normal and the inflationary trend is declining. Therefore, it forecasts a significant increase in shipments and sales.


Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

Thyssenkrupp posts net loss in FY 2022-23, expects net profit for FY 2023-24

23 Nov | Steel News

Salzgitter’s posts lower financial results for Jan-Sept amid greater economic challenges

14 Nov | Steel News

Salzgitter posts lower sales revenues for H1 amid reduced shipment volumes and prices

14 Aug | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp sees higher net profit and lower sales revenue in Q3

14 Aug | Steel News

Salzgitter posts lower sales revenues for Q1 amid lower shipments

15 May | Steel News

ThyssenKrupp posts net loss for Q2, inks hydrogen partnership deal

12 May | Steel News

Salzgitter’s net profit nearly doubles in 2022

27 Mar | Steel News

ThyssenKrupp posts lower net profit for Q1, expects lower earnings for FY 2022-23

15 Feb | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp posts net profit in FY 2021-22

18 Nov | Steel News

Salzgitter’s lowers EBITDA guidance for 2022

16 Nov | Steel News