 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Gerdau...

Gerdau confirms deadline for conclusion of HRC expansion in Brazil

Friday, 02 August 2024 01:09:35 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

In a conference with analysts about the company’s results in Q2 2024, Gustavo Werneck, the CEO of Gerdau, confirmed that the expansion of the HRC production capacity at the Ouro Branco plant will conclude by the end of the year.

Located in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, the Ouro Branco plant will increase its HRC production capacity from 750,000 mt per year to 1.0 million mt per year. This will modify the current ratio of domestic sales, roughly two thirds of flat products, and one third of long products to 60 and 40 percent, respectively.

Werneck mentioned that the project relative to the set-up of a new steel plant in Mexico is in an advanced stage, adding that a final decision should be made by the end of the year.

According to Werneck, all the production suspensions or stoppages of Gerdau’s plants in Brazil were already concluded after the closure of the Barão de Cocais plant, the suspension of production at the Sete Lagoas, and the suspension of production at the Cearense plants.

“No chances for additional closures in Brazil,” he concluded.


Tags: Hrc Flats Brazil South America Gerdau 

Similar articles

US flat steel pricing mixed as August scrap helps most flat steel grades find bottom

02 Aug | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 2, 2024 

02 Aug | Longs and Billet

Chinese PPGI export prices stable, local prices decline

02 Aug | Flats and Slab

Global View on HRC: Bearish China spreads negative mood globally, but futures rebound offers some hope

02 Aug | Flats and Slab

Vietnam’s HRC exports may face AD investigation by European Commission

02 Aug | Steel News

Discounts available in EU for CRC and coated steel amid insufficient demand

02 Aug | Flats and Slab

Shagang Group cuts local HRC prices by $35/mt for August

02 Aug | Flats and Slab

HRC prices in EU remain stable, trade still quite poor

01 Aug | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 31, 2024

01 Aug | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s flat steel spot prices decrease amid very weak outlook

01 Aug | Flats and Slab