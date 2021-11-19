Georgia’s semi-finished export volume to Turkey up 42.6% in Jan-Oct

Friday, 19 November 2021 11:45:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-October period this year, Georgia’s total external trade turnover with Turkey amounted to $1.67 billion, including exports worth $260.09 million, up by 66.4 percent, and imports worth $1.42 billion, increasing by 25.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the January-October period this year, semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel ranked fifth among Georgia’s most exported products to Turkey, amounting to 37,742 metric tons, rising by 42.6 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the value of these exports totaled $20.34 million, up by 112.1 percent year on year.