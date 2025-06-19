George Ibbotson to distribute Alleima’s strip steels in UK

Sweden-based specialty steel producer Alleima has announced that it has formed a partnership with UK-based steel distributor George Ibbotson Ltd. Through the collaboration, George Ibbotson will sell and distribute Alleima’s premium strip steels throughout the UK market.

This collaboration is part of Alleima’s strategy to build strong local partnerships that bring its high-quality materials closer to customers. “We are excited to team up with George Ibbotson Ltd. Their experience and long-standing relationships in the industry make them a valuable ally as we continue to expand our reach,” Roberto Torresani, sales director at Alleima, said.