Fujian’s Ningde city to build China’s largest stainless steel industry base

Monday, 22 August 2022 12:24:39 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On August 16, the municipal government of Ningde city, Fujian Province organized China’s first Stainless Steel Industry Innovation and Development Conference, aiming to develop the largest stainless steel industry base in China with an annual production capacity of 7 million mt.

In the meeting, the attendees discussed policy interpretation, exchange of innovative technology and the promotion of standard application. Meanwhile, the current common problems have also been analyzed and discussed.

Ningde city will build new industrial demonstration bases and focus on the construction of five centers—including stainless steel smelting center, processing center, innovation research and development center, testing center and trading center. Ningde city targeted to achieve output value of RMB 300 billion ($44 billion) for the whole industrial chain by the end of 2025, while of RMB 500 billion ($73.3 billion) by the end of 2035.