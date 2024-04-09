France’s Vallourec to provide hydrogen storage solution to NextChem Tech

Tuesday, 09 April 2024 10:47:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

France-based pipe manufacturer Vallourec has announced that it has joined forces with NextChem Tech, the decarbonization technologies subsidiary of Italy-based NEXTCHEM, to combine its hydrogen storage system with the latter’s green projects.

Accordingly, the collaboration entails integrating NextChem Tech’s green ammonia project with Vallourec’s Delphy underground storage solution, which is capable of storing up to 100 mt of gaseous hydrogen. The French company describes Delphy as a large-scale vertical solution designed for green hydrogen producers and users of industrial applications and heavy mobility.

Also, the companies will explore the option to combine the Delphy solution with green hydrogen projects in which NEXTCHEM provides technologies.