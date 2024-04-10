﻿
Fortescue commissions automated electrolyzer plant

Wednesday, 10 April 2024 10:00:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group has announced that it has inaugurated its electrolyzer plant in Gladstone, Queensland.

Spanning over a 15,000 square meter site, the fully automated plant will be able to produce more than 2 GW of proton exchange membrane electrolyzer stacks per year.

The company pointed out that the plant in question is the first phase of a green energy center, which is under construction on the Gladstone site. In the next phases, Fortescue will also build a hydrogen system testing facility and a PEM50 green hydrogen project.

“We are strategically focused on building out our Energy business. Not only are we developing a pipeline of green energy projects, we’re also now designing and manufacturing the specialized equipment and technology that will underpin our green hydrogen projects and that of others,” the statement read.


