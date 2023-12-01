﻿
Fives Group to supply reheating furnace to India’s Vardhman Special Steels

Friday, 01 December 2023
       

France-based machine industry company Fives Group has announced that it will supply a new reheating furnace to India-based special and alloy steel manufacturer Vardhman Special Steels’ Ludhiana plant in the state of Punjab.

The furnace, which will have a production capacity of 45 mt/hour, will increase the productivity of the plant to an annual 300,000 mt and enable the localization of production and expansion of the business portfolio in Asia and Europe. Production of the first billet is scheduled for April 2025.

The furnace will offer a solution to the company to deliver high-quality products to meet the increasingly demanding requirements of automobile manufacturers by enabling the reheating of special steel billets that are rolled into bars.


