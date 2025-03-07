First Brazil-US discussions on steel tariffs deemed constructive

A video conference between Brazilian and US authorities took place on March 6, covering the recently imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports by the US.

According to the Brazilian press, although a decision on the subject was not immediately made, the meeting was considered as constructive by the Brazilian side, as it was possible to highlight figures such as the surplus of more than $25 billion that the US achieves in the trading of products and services with Brazil.

Geraldo Alckmin, the Brazilian vice president and coordinator of the conference from the country’s side, stated that his main objective is strengthening the economic complementarity between the two countries and contributing to better commercial practices.

From the US side, the conference included the participation of Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick, and Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer. Analysts interpreted Greer’s presence as an indication that the US is now considering an agreement on the subject.

A note issued by the Brazilian government indicates that more bilateral meetings are scheduled for the coming days.