 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > First...

First Brazil-US discussions on steel tariffs deemed constructive

Friday, 07 March 2025 20:00:20 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

A video conference between Brazilian and US authorities took place on March 6, covering the recently imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports by the US.

According to the Brazilian press, although a decision on the subject was not immediately made, the meeting was considered as constructive by the Brazilian side, as it was possible to highlight figures such as the surplus of more than $25 billion that the US achieves in the trading of products and services with Brazil.

Geraldo Alckmin, the Brazilian vice president and coordinator of the conference from the country’s side, stated that his main objective is strengthening the economic complementarity between the two countries and contributing to better commercial practices.

From the US side, the conference included the participation of Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick, and Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer. Analysts interpreted Greer’s presence as an indication that the US is now considering an agreement on the subject.

A note issued by the Brazilian government indicates that more bilateral meetings are scheduled for the coming days.


Tags: US Brazil South America 

Similar articles

Brazil-United States discussions on steel tariffs anticipated today

06 Mar | Steel News

Ternium results decline in Q4 2024

19 Feb | Steel News

Vale concludes negotiations to develop a briquette plant in the US

12 Dec | Steel News

US customers accept rise in BPI prices in new deals after weeks of resistance

25 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global BPI market silent as sellers insist on previous higher offers, buyers retreat

26 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian BPI suppliers insist on higher prices, after rises in US scrap prices

10 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Uptrend difficult in ex-Brazil BPI market as US buyers accept only limited hikes

22 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Brazil suppliers attempt to increase BPI prices to US by $10-15/mt

18 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global BPI suppliers try to raise prices in line with scrap, no success yet

11 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Brazil BPI deal prices stable, but suppliers hope for rise in next round

04 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials