Finished steel output of Ukraine’s DMZ down 51.8% in January-July

Ukrainian billet, long steel and rail producer Dnipro Metallurgical Plant (DMZ), a part of DCH Group, has announced its production results for July and the January-July period of the current year.

In the given month, the company did not produce any finished steel, due to the suspension of its rolling mill No. 1, which is being prepared for relaunch in August, while its metallurgical coke production grew by 7.2 percent month on month and fell by 14.1 percent year on year to 26,100 mt.

Meanwhile, in the first seven months of the year, DMZ’s finished steel output amounted to 33,800 mt, decreasing by 51.8 percent, while its metallurgical coke production came to 169,600 mt, down by 1.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis.