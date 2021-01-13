Ferrexpo’s iron ore pellet output up seven percent in 2020

Wednesday, 13 January 2021 12:37:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Swiss-headquartered miner Ferrexpo, whose main interests are in Ukrainian iron ore assets, has announced its production results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020. The company said it was operating with minimal impact from Covid-19 during the fourth quarter.

Accordingly, in 2020, the company’s output of pellets increased by seven percent year on year to 11.22 million mt. In particular, the company’s output of pellets from iron ore with 65 percent Fe content totaled 10.78 million mt, up eight percent year on year, while its output of pellets from iron ore with 62 percent Fe content plunged by 76 percent year on year to 98,000 mt. The company’s output of pellets from iron ore with 67 percent Fe content totaled 339,000 mt. In the fourth quarter alone, the company’s output of pellets amounted to 3.08 million mt, up by 22 percent quarter on quarter, following the successful ramp-up of the group’s concentrator expansion project, SteelOrbis has learned.