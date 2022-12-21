﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ferrexpo resumes operations at pelletizer line after temporary suspension

Wednesday, 21 December 2022 16:16:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Swiss-headquartered miner Ferrexpo, whose main interests are in Ukrainian iron ore assets, has provided an update on its operations.

Accordingly, the company has resumed operations at its one pelletizer line, following its temporary production suspension as of October 11 following a number of Russian missile strikes across Ukraine. This will allow the company, together with its stockpiled material, to meet the requirements of existing customer contracts. 

As a result of interruptions and the continued instability within the state-owned electricity network that have been experienced in the fourth quarter of 2022, approximately 300,000 mt of pellets have been produced to date in the fourth quarter. The company’s total pellet production for 2022 is therefore expected to be approximately 5.9-6.0 million mt. 

Despite production interruptions, Ferrexpo’s shipments to customers during the fourth quarter have continued at a run rate of approximately 250,000 mt per month.


Tags: Ukraine CIS Production Ferrexpo 

Similar articles

Ferrexpo partially resumes production following Russian missile strikes

02 Nov | Steel News

Ferrexpo suspends production temporarily amid Russian missile strikes

17 Oct | Steel News

Ferrexpo’s iron ore output and sales down in Q3, DR pellet output rises

07 Oct | Steel News

Ferrexpo to cut production amid logistical issues

15 Jun | Steel News

Ferrexpo’s iron ore pellet output down slightly in Jan-Feb

13 Mar | Steel News

Ferrexpo’s iron ore pellet output sees slight increase in 2014

27 Jan | Steel News

Ferrexpo's iron ore concentrate output up 5.7 percent in January-May

09 Jun | Steel News

Ferrexpo's iron ore concentrate output increases in January

17 Feb | Steel News

Ferrexpo’s Ukrainian iron ore subsidiary operates at full capacity

24 May | Steel News

Poltava GOK increases pellet output in January-March

24 Apr | Steel News