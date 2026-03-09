European Commission to publish first CBAM certificate price in early April

The European Commission has announced that it is preparing to publish the first official price for Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) certificates.

Importers of CBAM-covered goods will be required to purchase CBAM certificates starting in February 2027 to cover imports made during 2026.

Quarterly pricing system for 2026

For 2026, the price of CBAM certificates will be calculated on a quarterly basis as the average auction clearing price of EU ETS allowances during the respective quarter. This methodology is intended to ensure that the CBAM carbon price reflects the actual carbon cost in the EU market.

Beginning in 2027, the Commission will switch to a weekly pricing mechanism. However, the quarterly system will apply during 2026 to provide a transparent transition toward the financial phase of CBAM.

Publication schedule for CBAM certificate prices

Each quarterly price will be calculated during the first calendar week following the end of the quarter and will be published on the first working day of the following week. The scheduled publication dates for the 2026 CBAM certificate prices are:

Quarter Publication date First quarter 7 April 2026 Second quarter 6 July 2026 Third quarter 5 October 2026 Fourth quarter 4 January 2027

For transparency, the price will be published on the European Commission’s CBAM webpage and within the CBAM Registry.

The European Commission has also launched a tender process for the Common Central Platform that will manage the sale and repurchase of CBAM certificates. Economic operators interested in participating in the platform have been invited to submit bids by March 20, 2026, as the EU continues preparations for the full implementation of the CBAM mechanism.