 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > European...

European Commission to publish first CBAM certificate price in early April

Monday, 09 March 2026 15:22:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The European Commission has announced that it is preparing to publish the first official price for Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) certificates.

Importers of CBAM-covered goods will be required to purchase CBAM certificates starting in February 2027 to cover imports made during 2026. 

Quarterly pricing system for 2026

For 2026, the price of CBAM certificates will be calculated on a quarterly basis as the average auction clearing price of EU ETS allowances during the respective quarter. This methodology is intended to ensure that the CBAM carbon price reflects the actual carbon cost in the EU market.

Beginning in 2027, the Commission will switch to a weekly pricing mechanism. However, the quarterly system will apply during 2026 to provide a transparent transition toward the financial phase of CBAM.

Publication schedule for CBAM certificate prices

Each quarterly price will be calculated during the first calendar week following the end of the quarter and will be published on the first working day of the following week. The scheduled publication dates for the 2026 CBAM certificate prices are:

Quarter

Publication date

First quarter

7 April 2026

Second quarter

6 July 2026

Third quarter

5 October 2026

Fourth quarter

4 January 2027

For transparency, the price will be published on the European Commission’s CBAM webpage and within the CBAM Registry.

The European Commission has also launched a tender process for the Common Central Platform that will manage the sale and repurchase of CBAM certificates. Economic operators interested in participating in the platform have been invited to submit bids by March 20, 2026, as the EU continues preparations for the full implementation of the CBAM mechanism.


Tags: European Union Steelmaking CBAM Decarbonization 

Similar articles

Dutch parliament urges government talks with steel sector over CBAM cost issues

06 Mar | Steel News

EURANIMI calls for CBAM deadline extension as verification bottlenecks create uncertainties for importers

23 Feb | Steel News

CBAM implementation creates uncertainty for Dutch steel importers

20 Feb | Steel News

Stockholm Environment Institute: Europe risks losing green steel leadership without stronger policy backing

19 Feb | Steel News

ArcelorMittal to build €1.3 billion EAF at Dunkirk to cut emissions

11 Feb | Steel News

EU and UK to launch negotiations on linking emissions trading systems

16 Jan | Steel News

CBAM implementation begins smoothly as Turkey, China and India emerge among top exporters

15 Jan | Steel News

European longs market slows down ahead of holidays, but tension persists

19 Dec | Longs and Billet

Outokumpu welcomes EU’s CBAM proposal, calls for further refinements

19 Dec | Steel News

WV Stahl: EC’s proposed CBAM fixes fail to meet steel industry needs

18 Dec | Steel News