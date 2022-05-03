﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Euro area GDP up 0.2 percent in Q1 from Q4

Tuesday, 03 May 2022 10:28:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the flash estimates released by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, during the first quarter this year gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.2 percent in the euro area and was up by 0.4 percent in the EU member states compared to the previous quarter. In the fourth quarter last year, GDP had increased by 0.3 percent in the euro area and by 0.5 percent in the EU, on quarter-on-quarter basis.

Compared with the same quarter of 2021, in the first quarter of the current year seasonally adjusted GDP increased by five percent in the euro area and by 5.2 percent in the EU member states, after rising by 4.7 percent and 4.9 percent year on year in the previous quarter in the euro area and in the EU member states.


Tags: European Union economics 

Similar articles

08 Nov

Euro area GDP up 2.2 percent in Q3 from Q2
18 Aug

Euro area GDP up two percent in Q2 from Q1
27 May

Fitch expects world GDP to fall by 4.6 percent in 2020
04 Dec

OECD annual inflation rate up to 3.1 percent in October
03 Dec

EU-28 unemployment stable in October compared to September
20 Nov

OECD area GDP growth slows to 0.5 percent in Q3
14 Nov

Euro area GDP up 0.2 percent in Q3 from Q2
31 Oct

EU-28 unemployment stable in September compared to August
11 Oct

Germany’s manufacturing PMI at 25-month low in September
11 Oct

EU-28 unemployment stable in August compared to July