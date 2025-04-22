 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > EU...

EU ready to resume talks on FTA with Gulf countries

Tuesday, 22 April 2025 15:40:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

David McAllister, chair of the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, has stated during an interview with Saudi Arabian newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat that the European Union (EU) is ready to resume negotiations on a free trade agreement (FTA) with Gulf countries.

Mr. McAllister said that Europe is as shocked as the rest of the world by US President Donald Trump’s recent tariff policy, remarking that the parliament wants to strengthen relations in a way to reach strategic agreements in various fields. Underlining that Saudi Arabia is the main bilateral and regional partner to the EU in the Gulf region and beyond, he stated that the partnership with Saudi Arabia is stronger than ever, and that the latter has a growing regional and international role.

Meanwhile, the committee chair pointed out that, on April 1, the European Commission agreed on launching negotiations, with approval being awaited from the parliament for an official start. This will provide a binding political and legal framework to bolster cooperation between the EU and Saudi Arabia in several fields beyond the economy, he added.


Tags: European Union Trading 

Similar articles

EU and UAE to launch free trade negotiations

14 Apr | Steel News

EU receives first requests from non-OECD countries for inclusion on WSR list

26 Feb | Steel News

Suez Canal crisis raises freight rates for Europe by 150%

12 Mar | Steel News

EC proposes extension of transport agreement with Ukraine

07 Mar | Steel News

Spain’s Bergé to provide logistic services for Celsa

04 Sep | Steel News

Assofermet asks for revocation of safeguard measures by June 30

24 May | Steel News

EU may target countries Russia is using to escape sanctions

05 May | Steel News

EU adopts anti-coercion instrument proposal against blackmail from third countries

30 Mar | Steel News

Italy to help Ukraine unblock its steel exports amid limited seaport access

07 Mar | Steel News

EU carbon border tax to come into force in October 2023

14 Dec | Steel News