EU pledges strong support for steel industry

The European steel industry, a cornerstone of the continent’s manufacturing value chain, faces unprecedented challenges ranging from global overcapacity to rising energy costs. In her State of the European Union address, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen pledged to introduce measures supporting the industry. The European Steel Association (EUROFER) stressed the urgent need for decisive action to safeguard Europe’s steelmakers, protect jobs, and advance the green transition.

In her speech, Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that the EU is in an existential struggle for security, independence, and future resilience. She underscored her determination to propose measures that would support both the steel industry and clean manufacturing value chains, reinforcing Europe’s industrial autonomy.

Welcoming the commission president’s attention to steel in her speech, Axel Eggert, director general of EUROFER, said, “Our industry is currently facing all odds: global overcapacity, unfair trade practices, high energy prices, scarcity of strategic raw materials such as scrap, and the massive investment challenge of decarbonization”. He highlighted that Von der Leyen’s promise of proposals covering green products, trade, circular economy, and energy was encouraging, but insisted that implementation speed is critical.

Trade protection: An urgent priority

EUROFER urged the Commission to strengthen and extend steel safeguard measures to prevent a flood of cheap, high-carbon imports. The Steel and Metals Action Plan, introduced in March, must be implemented without dilution to secure Europe’s industrial base.

“This is essential to secure Europe’s strategic autonomy and clean future - which starts with a competitive steel industry, its manufacturing value chain, and quality jobs at home,” Mr. Eggert stressed.