EU fixes AD tariffs on cold rolled flat stainless steel imports from India

Friday, 19 November 2021 12:29:49 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The European Union (EU) has confirmed the imposition of antidumping (AD) tariffs on imports of cold rolled flat stainless steel products from India and Indonesia will result in a tariff rate of 13.9 percent in the case of exports from India’s Jindal Stainless Limited and Jindal Stainless Hisar Limited and a tariff rate of 5.3 percent in the case of shipments from all other exporters, industry sources here said on Friday, November 19.

The sources said that the AD tariffs will be effective from November 19 and are aimed at protecting leading EU producers of the products like Acerinox and Outokumpu.