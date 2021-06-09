﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

EU antitrust authority to decide on ArcelorMittal bid for Liberty Steel’s French plants within one month

Wednesday, 09 June 2021 11:45:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The EU antitrust authority will decide by July 9 whether to approve the acquisition of the majority shares of Liberty Steel Group’s two French steel plants at Ascoval and Hayange by Luxembourg-headquartered steel giant ArcelorMittal, according to Reuters.

On June 4, ArcelorMittal applied for approval from the EU for the acquisition. The EU may approve the acquisition or launch a four-month long investigation in the event of serious concerns, as SteelOrbis understands.

The Hayange plant has an annual capacity of 300,000 mt of rails, while Ascoval has an annual production capacity of 600,000 mt of steel blooms, billets and other forged products from recycled scrap.


Tags: ArcelorMittal  European Union  M&A  Liberty Steel  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

09  Jun

Liberty Liège-Dudelange to secure loan from Belgium
08  Jun

ArcelorMittal to invest in Fos-sur-Mer for decarbonization
02  Jun

ArcelorMittal reportedly interested in Liberty Steel’s French plants
01  Jun

Euro zone manufacturing PMI rises in May amid higher new orders
31  May

China’s Jingye mulls acquisition of Liberty Steel plants