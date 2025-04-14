EU and UAE to launch free trade negotiations

During a recent phone call, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), agreed to launch negotiations on a free trade agreement between the EU and the UAE. This move, which marks a positive step forward in EU-UAE relations, can also establish stronger ties between the EU and the Gulf Cooperation Council by holding negotiation on broader Strategic Partnership Agreements, the European Commission stated.

The upcoming negotiations will focus on liberalizing trade in goods, services, and investment, while deepening cooperation in strategic sectors such as renewable energy, green hydrogen and critical raw materials. According to the statement, a free trade agreement will not only reinforce EU-UAE relations but also contribute to broader regional prosperity.