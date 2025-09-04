EMSTEEL supplies sheet piles for new Suez Canal floating bridge

The United Arab Emirates’ largest steel producer EMSTEEL has announced that it has delivered 5,000 mt of U-type sheet piles for the construction of a new floating movable bridge across the Suez Canal. This vital project is designed to improve connectivity between the East and West banks of the canal while maintaining uninterrupted maritime traffic along one of the world’s busiest trade routes.

Partnership with Suez Canal authority

This project builds on EMSTEEL’s long-standing collaboration with the Suez Canal Authority (SCA). The company previously supplied Z-type sheet piles for critical infrastructure works along the canal. With this latest delivery, EMSTEEL reinforces its role as a trusted partner in supporting regional trade, logistics, and infrastructure development.

Product significance and regional impact

EMSTEEL emphasized that its sheet piles are known for their strength, durability and sustainability. They are widely used in retaining walls, quay structures, foundations, and flood protection systems. Importantly, EMSTEEL noted that it is the only producer of hot rolled sheet piles in the MENA region, offering regional expertise and capacity to meet the demands of strategic infrastructure projects both in Egypt and in global markets.