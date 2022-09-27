﻿
English
Emirates Steel, ITOCHU and JFE Steel partner to create a low carbon emission iron supply chain

Tuesday, 27 September 2022 11:50:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

United Arab Emirates-based Emirates Steel Arkan has announced that it has partnered with Japanese companies ITOCHU and JFE Steel Corporation to consider the construction of a raw material production facility in Abu Dhabi that would become an integral part of a global low carbon emission iron supply chain.

The companies will carry out feasibility studies on the creation of a raw material steel hub to meet growing green steel demand. The project is aimed to create a low carbon emission iron supply chain reducing the carbon footprint and contribute to the green transformation of the global iron and steel industries.

ITOCHU will be responsible for sourcing high grade iron ore to Abu Dhabi, which is expected to begin in the second half of 2025, while Emirates Steel Arkan will use high grade iron ore to produce raw material including direct reduced iron (DRI) or hot briquetted iron (HBI). JFE Steel will use the raw material produced through this project as a steelmaking raw material and promote carbon emission reduction. 


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat UAE Middle East Steelmaking 

