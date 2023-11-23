Emirates Steel Arkan and Masdar to develop MENA’s first green hydrogen project

Thursday, 23 November 2023 10:40:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

United Arab Emirates-based renewable energy company Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC (Masdar) has announced that together with United Arab Emirates-based steel producer Emirates Steel Arkan it will develop the MENA region’s first green hydrogen project with the aim of decarbonizing the country’s steel sector.

Located in the Emirates Steel Arkan production facilities in Abu Dhabi, the project is currently in the installation phase. Electrolyzers which have been delivered to the site will help produce green steel.

Expected to be commissioned in early 2024, the project will demonstrate the use of green hydrogen instead of natural gas to extract iron from iron ore.

Emirates Steel Arkan aims to reduce carbon emissions by 40 percent by 2030 and to achieve net-zero by 2050.