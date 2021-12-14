﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Egypt’s Ezz Steel completes stake acquisition for growth strategy

Tuesday, 14 December 2021 14:30:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Egypt’s largest steel producer Ezz Steel has announced that its subsidiary Al-Ezz Dekheila Steel Company (EZDK) has purchased an 18 percent stake in Egyptian Steel Group for Management of Steel Plant Projects Company (Egyptian Steel) for a value of EGP 2.5 billion ($159.15 million), aiming to expand its presence in the local market and to take some benefits from the currently relatively favorable situation in overseas outlets.

Market sources believe this move will help Ezz Steel in its growth and expansion, though there are some questions regarding the company’s financial stability, taking into account that its debt is around EGP 34.5 billion.

Ezz Steel’s strategy for growth is based on constantly increasing capacities, either organically, or through investment in existing companies, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The company has an annual flat and long production capacity of seven million mt.


Tags: EZZ Steel  North Africa  M&A  Egypt  EZDK  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

14 Dec

Vietnam’s steel imports down in Nov from Oct, scrap imports rise
03 Dec

Russia’s Severstal to sell coking coal assets
30 Nov

Nippon Steel’s Thai subsidiaries to merge
19 Nov

Vallourec posts lower sales revenue for Jan-Sept
15 Nov

Egypt’s safeguard cancellation reopens gate to billet imports while rebar trade to be more challenging