﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

EC starts AD duty probe on stainless CR products from India, Indonesia 

Thursday, 01 October 2020 16:18:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The European Commission has announced that it has initiated an antidumping (AD) investigation against certain stainless steel cold rolled (CR) flat product imports from India and Indonesia. The investigation was launched upon the complaint by the European Steel Association (EUROFER) and will cover the period between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020.

The provisional measures are expected to be announced within seven months.

The products subject to the AD investigation currently fall under Customs Statistics Position Numbers 7219 31 00, 7219 32 10, 7219 32 90, 7219 33 10, 7219 33 90, 7219 34 10, 7219 34 90, 7219 35 10, 7219 35 90, 7219 90 20, 7219 90 80, 7220 20 21, 7220 20 29, 7220 20 41, 7220 20 49, 7220 20 81, 7220 20 89, 7220 90 20 and 7220 90 80.


Tags: stainless  flats  quotas & duties  Indonesia  crc  stainless   India  European Union  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

02  Oct

India’s DGTR recommends extension of AD duty on HR stainless imports from three countries
24  Sep

EUROFER requests registration of HRC imports from Turkey
22  Sep

S. Korea starts AD probe on stainless flat steel from three countries
10  Sep

Russia’s stainless steel imports up 3.8 percent in July from June
03  Sep

India’s Welspun Corp. to diversify into iron and steel manufacturing, trading