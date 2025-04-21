EC approves Spanish state aid to support renewable hydrogen production

The European Commission has announced that it has approved a €400 million Spanish State aid scheme to support the production of renewable hydrogen through the European Hydrogen Bank’s “Auctions-as-a-Service” tool. This will contribute to the objectives of the Clean Industrial Deal to accelerate the decarbonization of EU industry, while it will reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels and accelerate the green transition. The aid will be granted for a maximum duration of ten years.

The approved scheme will support construction of up to 345 MW of installed electrolyser capacity, and the production of up to 221,000 tonnes of renewable hydrogen in Spain. The scheme will help Spain achieve its national objective to install 12 GW of electrolyser capacity by 2030, as well as the targets for the share of renewable fuels of non-biological origin consumed in transport and in industry.