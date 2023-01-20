DRI d’Italia inks deal for DRI supply to Italian EAF-based steel mills 

Friday, 20 January 2023 17:14:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The president of CEIP Scarl (a consortium of EAF steel producers), Giancarlo Quaranta, and the CEO of DRI d’Italia (a company owned by state-run Invitalia, which is a partner of ArcelorMittal in Acciaierie d’Italia - the former Ilva), Stefano Cao, have signed an agreement to facilitate the decarbonization of Italy’s steel sector. The aim of the agreement is to cooperate in the construction of plants for the production, marketing and sale of direct reduced iron (DRI), as part of the green transition of the Italian steel sector and in order to achieve the European goals for reducing climate-changing emissions.

Under the agreement, DRI d’Italia will be able to supply two million tons of DRI to CEIP members so that imports can be replaced, at least partially. The cooperation will also focus on the search for innovative technological solutions for the production and processing of ferrous material for use in the steel industry.