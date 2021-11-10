﻿
Dongkuk Steel plans to raise coated steel output by 43% by 2030

Wednesday, 10 November 2021 11:35:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

South Korean steel producer Dongkuk Steel has announced that it aims to increase its coated steel output by 43 percent from the current 850,000 mt by 2030. The company also plans to increase the proportion of its coated steel sales from the current 20 percent to 30 percent.

Dongkuk Steel currently has three plants, in Mexico, India and Thailand, apart from South Korea, and plans to expand this to eight plants in seven countries by 2030 to achieve its expansion plans. “We are considering further expansion into the US, Europe, Southeast Asia and Australia,” Jang Se-wook, vice chairman, said.

Dongkuk Steel is the largest coated steel producer in South Korea with a 35 percent share in the domestic market.


