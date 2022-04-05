﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Danieli to supply two bar straightening lines to JSW Steel in India

Tuesday, 05 April 2022 11:46:01 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

India-based JSW Steel has ordered two straightening lines for steel bars from Italian steelmaker Danieli for its Salem Works in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

The two lines will be fully automated and highly productive, and capable of conditioning a wide range of diameters, reaching straightening speeds up to 120 m/min., Danieli explained.

“The high-efficiency Danieli solutions featuring advanced automation equipment and process control integrated into a user-friendly interface will allow JSW Salem to benefit from savings up to 15 percent in energy consumption and full-line setup times,” the Italian plantmaker added.

The plants, concluded Danieli, will ensure “a mechanical action will be carried out on the whole circumference of bars to obtain excellent straightening, up to 0.5 mm/m for as-rolled steel (up to 0.1 mm/m for bright steel).”


Tags: Italy European Union steelmaking JSW Steel 

Similar articles

26 Nov

Lucchini chooses Cevital's offer for Piombino complex over JSW Steel's
12 Sep

JSW Steel presents new binding offer for acquisition of Lucchini
09 Sep

JSW Steel chairman in talks on possible investment in Lucchini
02 Sep

JSW Steel in final stages of talks for acquisition of Lucchini assets