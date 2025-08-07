 |  Login 
Danieli to supply tandem CR mill for ArcelorMittal Jinxi EV project in China

Thursday, 07 August 2025 15:34:09 (GMT+3)

Steel producer ArcelorMittal Jinxi New Materials (Changzhou), a joint venture between global steel giant ArcelorMittal and China Oriental Group, has awarded Italian plantmaker Danieli a contract for a cutting-edge cold rolling tandem mill in Jiangsu Province, China. The facility will be a key part of the New Energy Magnetic Material (NEMM) project, designed to support the growing demand for electric vehicle (EV) and clean energy applications.

The mill, scheduled to begin operations within 24 months, will be equipped with six advanced 6-hi stands capable of processing high-grade non-oriented silicon steel, a material crucial for producing motors, generators, and transformers for energy vehicles where energy efficiency and magnetic performance are paramount.

The soft magnetic materials produced by the joint venture will offer high magnetic induction, low core loss, and exceptional mechanical properties - key for enhancing the performance and energy efficiency of EV motors. Therefore, this investment supports ArcelorMittal’s strategic focus on high-efficiency materials for the energy transition.


