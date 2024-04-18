﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Danieli to renew reheating furnaces of Spain’s Siderurgica Balboa

Thursday, 18 April 2024 14:38:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will upgrade two reheating furnaces of Spain-based steelmaker A.G. Siderurgica Balboa, catering to the section mill along with the flexible bar, wire rod and light section mill at the latter’s Jerez de los Caballeros plant.

The project, under which Danieli will install hydrogen-ready HydroMAB flameless burners, will help Siderurgica Balboa to reduce its natural gas consumption by 10 percent, thereby cutting its carbon and nitrogen emissions, with the possibility of using hydrogen in the future.

The upgrade is expected to be completed by the end of this year.


Tags: European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

ArcelorMittal raises longs prices in Europe, production halts expected in Italy

18 Apr | Longs and Billet

Ovako and FNsteel partner to boost low carbon wire rod production in Europe

18 Apr | Steel News

France’s GravitHy secures electricity supply for its DRI plant to be built in Fos-sur-Mer

18 Apr | Steel News

Salzgitter’s Peiner Träger to promote use of carbon-reduced steel in construction

17 Apr | Steel News

ENGIE to introduce hydrogen network connecting France and Germany

17 Apr | Steel News

SMS Group to supply new galvanizing line to China’s Angang Guangzhou Automotive Steel

17 Apr | Steel News

UNESID cautiously optimistic for Spanish steel sector in 2024

16 Apr | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Poland to expand portfolio with new coating line

15 Apr | Steel News

Assofermet: March disappoints in Italian steel market, Tube & Wire Exhibition awaited

15 Apr | Steel News

Voestalpine produces world’s first green wire rod

15 Apr | Steel News