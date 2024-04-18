Danieli to renew reheating furnaces of Spain’s Siderurgica Balboa

Thursday, 18 April 2024 14:38:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will upgrade two reheating furnaces of Spain-based steelmaker A.G. Siderurgica Balboa, catering to the section mill along with the flexible bar, wire rod and light section mill at the latter’s Jerez de los Caballeros plant.

The project, under which Danieli will install hydrogen-ready HydroMAB flameless burners, will help Siderurgica Balboa to reduce its natural gas consumption by 10 percent, thereby cutting its carbon and nitrogen emissions, with the possibility of using hydrogen in the future.

The upgrade is expected to be completed by the end of this year.