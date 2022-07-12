﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Danieli to modernize Optimus Steel’s rolling mill in Texas

Tuesday, 12 July 2022 12:17:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will modernize US-based Optimus Steel Inc.’s rolling mill in Texas to improve competitiveness and product quality. Full rolling mill modernization is expected to be completed by the beginning of 2024.

A first modernization step related to the two-strand wire rod mill has already been implemented.

The installation of a new 140 tonnes per hour high-speed bar-finishing line is in progress and will be completed by 2023. The line will enable Optimus Steel to produce 9.5-36 mm diameter high-quality rebar.

In addition, Optimus Steel has approved an investment for a new re-heating furnace and new twin rolling mill to complete its modernization plan.


Tags: Rebar Wire Rod Longs US North America Steelmaking Investments 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Icdas revises its long prices to offset currency fluctuations

13 Jul | Longs and Billet

Shagang Group keeps local rebar prices stable for mid-July

12 Jul | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices remain under pressure of weak sentiment and demand

11 Jul | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Icdas raises its longs prices sharply

07 Jul | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Icdas revises its longs prices to offset currency fluctuations

06 Jul | Longs and Billet

MOC: Average steel prices in China move down in June 20-26

05 Jul | Steel News

Turkish producers raise their long steel prices

04 Jul | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices fall over weekend amid weak demand

04 Jul | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill issues its longs prices

04 Jul | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Icdas increases its longs prices

04 Jul | Longs and Billet