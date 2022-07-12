Danieli to modernize Optimus Steel’s rolling mill in Texas

Tuesday, 12 July 2022 12:17:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will modernize US-based Optimus Steel Inc.’s rolling mill in Texas to improve competitiveness and product quality. Full rolling mill modernization is expected to be completed by the beginning of 2024.

A first modernization step related to the two-strand wire rod mill has already been implemented.

The installation of a new 140 tonnes per hour high-speed bar-finishing line is in progress and will be completed by 2023. The line will enable Optimus Steel to produce 9.5-36 mm diameter high-quality rebar.

In addition, Optimus Steel has approved an investment for a new re-heating furnace and new twin rolling mill to complete its modernization plan.