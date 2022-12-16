Danieli supplies new SBQ mill to Tata Steel Long Products

Friday, 16 December 2022 12:15:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will supply SBQ (special quality bar) and wire rod mill to India-based Tata Steel Long Products Limited to be installed in Jamshedpur, the first planned industrial city in India. The new mill will roll 150x150, 200x200 and 240x200 mm square billets into finished 20-90 mm round bars and wire rod from 5.5 to 25 mm. The high-tech equipment will be manufactured at Danieli’s workshops in Buttrio, Italy, and Sri City, India.

With this investment, Tata Steel Long Products will broaden its product portfolio and this is the first order for a Danieli long product mill received from Tata Steel Group.

The new mill will be the 24th Danieli rolling mill in India, and 145th for special bar quality in the world, out of total 573 rolling mills supplied since 1914.

As SteelOrbis reported earlier, recently Tata Steel had agreed with Danieli for a Green Steel hybrid-ready MIDA mini-mill for quality rebar.