Danieli acquires 30% stake in Novastilmec to expand downstream portfolio

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it has acquired a 30 percent stake in Novastilmec, an Italian company specializing in high-performance processing lines.

The move strengthens Danieli’s downstream finishing portfolio, particularly in steel and nonferrous flat products, while also opening up new opportunities for Novastilmec to increase its production volume and global reach.

Expanding global market presence

Through this cooperation, Danieli and Novastilmec aim to expand their presence across downstream service centers worldwide, offering customers broader solutions in the processing sector.

The partnership will enhance the companies’ ability to serve downstream steel service centers, allowing them to offer more comprehensive solutions to several industries such as automotive and white goods.

Product portfolio growth

As part of the collaboration, a wider range of slitting and cut-to-length lines will be made available under Danieli’s umbrella,