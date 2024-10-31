 |  Login 
CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 9% in Oct 1-27

Thursday, 31 October 2024 09:34:55 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 1.812 million units in the October 1-27 period this year, up 9.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 2.0 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to October 27, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 17.386 million units, up 3.0 percent year on year.

In the October 1-27 period, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 946,000 units, up 49.0 percent year on year, while decreasing by 1.0 percent month on month.

In the current year up to October 27, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 8.078 million units, up 39.0 percent year on year.

According to the CPCA’s forecast, the market share of NEVs is likely to reach 52.3 percent for the whole month of October.


