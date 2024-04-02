CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales in March lower than expected

Tuesday, 02 April 2024 10:52:49 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China are expected to amount to 1.65 million units in March this year, lower than expected, including 750,000 units of new energy passenger vehicles, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Meanwhile, the China Auto Dealer Inventory Warning Index stood at 58.3 percent in March this year, down 4.1 percentage points year on year, while down 5.8 percentage points month on month, as announced by the China Automobile Dealers Association (CADA).

The inventory warning index in March was above 50.0 percent, signaling that the auto distribution sector is in the recessionary zone.