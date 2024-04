Monday, 08 April 2024 11:17:16 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China in March this year have been estimated at 1.699 million units, up seven percent year on year, while rising by 54 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) based on the latest statistics.

In the current year up to March 31, passenger vehicle retail sales in China have been estimated at around 4.841 million units, up 13 percent year on year.