Tuesday, 27 September 2022 14:38:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Athens-based Greek steel pipe supplier Corinth Pipeworks, the steel pipe segment of Belgium-based Cenergy Holdings, has announced that it will supply approximately 40 km of 24” longitudinally submerged arc welded steel pipes to Argentina-based Total Austral, a subsidiary of France-based TotalEnergies, for the Fenix phase 1 natural gas export pipeline.

The pipes will be manufactured in Corinth’s facilities in Greece and installation work is scheduled to be commenced in 2023.