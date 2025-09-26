Corinth Pipeworks commissions Greece’s largest industrial rooftop solar PV system

Greek steel pipe supplier Corinth Pipeworks, the steel pipe segment of Belgium-based Cenergy Holdings, has announced that it has commissioned the largest industrial rooftop photovoltaic (PV) system in Greece, setting a new milestone for sustainable industrial development. The 7.1 MW solar system strengthens the company’s carbon reduction strategy while positioning Greek industry at the forefront of renewable energy integration.

A landmark green investment

The rooftop solar system, installed at Corinth Pipeworks’ Thisvi Industrial Area plant, consists of 12,000 solar panels spanning 60,000 m² across two rooftops. Using Behind-the-Meter technology, the energy generated directly powers production facilities without injecting into the national grid.

Annual output: 10,000 MWh renewable electricity

Energy coverage: 25 percent of plant’s electricity needs

Emission reduction: approximately 4,000 metric tons of carbon annually

This initiative strengthens the company’s carbon reduction strategy, exceeding its 2025 target of sourcing 80 percent of its energy consumption from renewables through the combination of this system and its renewable energy power purchase agreement from a wind farm.