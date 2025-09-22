 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > COREX...

COREX suspends issuing 62 percent Fe iron ore spot price

Monday, 22 September 2025 16:55:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

On September 18, the Iron Ore Working Committee of the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) organized an iron ore work conference in Beijing, analyzing the current iron ore market situation, discussing key near-term tasks, and making arrangements for the upcoming launch of the imported iron ore port spot price index by the Beijing Iron Ore Trading Center Corporation (COREX). Officials in charge of the iron ore procurement of domestic steelmakers and trading firms attended the meeting.

On September 19, COREX announced it is suspending the issuing of the spot 62 percent Fe benchmark price for iron ore fines (RMB/Qingdao) as of September 22.

According to COREX, the "Beijing Iron Ore Trading Center Spot Iron Ore Transaction Benchmark Price Generation Method" will be revised and take effect simultaneously.

Some market sources believe that this is a sign that the market has started to adjust to the more popular 61 percent Fe fines, and maybe in the future the major trade platforms will have to change specifications for the benchmark price indexes.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 22, 2025

22 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Australia launches green iron investment fund to drive decarbonized steel industry

22 Sep | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 22, 2025 

22 Sep | Longs and Billet

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 3.6 percent in August 2025 from July

22 Sep | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 19, 2025

19 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

SimFer targets first iron ore shipment from Simandou project in Nov 2025

19 Sep | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 19, 2025 

19 Sep | Longs and Billet

Iron ore prices in China in limited range with small negative bias, may edge up

18 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

BHP to invest in Port Hedland to boost iron ore output

18 Sep | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 18, 2025 

18 Sep | Longs and Billet

Marketplace Offers

DRI
Dimensions:  9 - 16 mm
SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer
HBI
Dimensions:  110 mm
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
Iron Ore: %62
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer