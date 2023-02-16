Coal exports from Queensland down 2.6 percent in January

Thursday, 16 February 2023 12:23:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, coal exports from Australian ports Hay Point, Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT), Abbot Point and Gladstone located in the state of Queensland fell by 2.6 percent year on year and by 9.7 percent month on month to 15.45 million mt, according to data released by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation and Gladstone Ports Corporation.

In particular, coal exports from the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) in the given month totaled 3.46 million mt, down 5.7 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in January shipments from Hay Point decreased by 17.6 percent year on year to 3.53 million mt, while shipments from Abbot Point amounted to 2.78 million mt, up 12.1 percent year on year. In addition, exports of coal from Gladstone Port moved up by 4.7 compared to the same month of 2022 to 5.68 million mt in January last year.

In January, supplies to Japan accounted for 36.2 percent of the total exports, while South Korea and India accounted for 24.8 percent and 19.7 percent, respectively.