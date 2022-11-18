﻿
English
Coal exports from Queensland down 1.5 percent in October

Friday, 18 November 2022 13:27:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, coal exports from Australian ports Hay Point, Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT), Abbot Point and Gladstone located in the state of Queensland declined by 1.5 percent year on year and by 2.9 percent month on month to 15.61 million mt, according to data released by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation and Gladstone Ports Corporation.

In particular, coal exports from the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) in October totaled 3.71 million mt, down 21.2 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month shipments from Hay Point increased by 11.4 percent year on year to 3.56 million mt, while shipments from Abbot Point amounted to 3.09 million mt, up 17.2 percent year on year. In addition, exports of coal from Gladstone Port remained unchanged compared to the same month of last year at 5.25 million mt in October.

In the meantime, total coal shipments from the ports mentioned above in the January-October period of the current year amounted to 94.29 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.


