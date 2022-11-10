Coal exports from Australia’s Newcastle port down 29.2% in October

Thursday, 10 November 2022 16:22:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, coal exports from Port Waratah Coal Services (PWCS) terminals based at Port of Newcastle in New South Wales (NSW), Australia, remained severely constrained by weather conditions. Specifically, coal exports in the given month totaled 10.08 million mt, compared to 10.06 million mt in September this year and down 29.2 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-October period of the current year, coal exports from Newcastle port amounted to 113.486 million mt, down 13.9 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in terms of value, Newcastle's coal exports in the given period amounted to $AU49.6 million, compared to $AU 22.7 million in the same period last year, SteelOrbis has learned.